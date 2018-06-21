

The Canadian Press





A Laval police operation investigating the solicitation of sexual services from minors has resulted in seven arrests.

The seven men, who are between the ages of 25 and 66, were all released on a promise to appear in court on Aug. 7.

Soliciting sexual services from a person aged 18 and under is a criminal offence that carries a minimum sentence of six months in prison.

The arrests were made following an operation that saw 80 women interviewed for the purpose of prevention. Police visited eight erotic nightclubs in the Laval area to inform and sensitize employees about sexual exploitation.