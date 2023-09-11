Settlement in sex-assault lawsuit against Quebec religious order

A settlement has been reached in a class-action lawsuit providing compensation for victims of sexual abuse at orphanages and other institutions run by the Frères de Saint-Gabriel religious order in Quebec.

Under the settlement announced today, a fund of between $9.4 million and $26.9 million will be made available to victims for assaults committed since 1940.

The lawsuit was filed in December 2019 and covers those who were minors when they were sexually assaulted, provided they did not previously sign a release with the Frères de Saint-Gabriel or take part in the compensation program for the Duplessis orphans, who suffered abuse in certain church-run orphanages.

The agreement still requires approval from the Quebec Superior Court, which has a hearing scheduled for Sept. 28.

If the agreement is approved, victims will have three months to file for compensation, and Jacques Fournier, a retired former chief justice of Quebec Superior Court, will serve as adjudicator.

So far, more than 60 people have come forward as part of the lawsuit, led by Montreal law firm Arsenault Dufresne Wee.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2023.