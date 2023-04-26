Services saved at Lachine Hospital: MUHC

The Lachine Hospital will become a community hospital, the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) announced early Wednesday afternoon.

The decision comes a day after the National Assembly voted unanimously on a resolution stating the hospital's status should be upheld, and specialized services should be offered to the population.

The Lachine Hospital Emergency Department "will gradually reopen over the next few months to finally be able to receive walk-in patients and ambulances 24 hours a day, seven days a week," said the MUHC in a statement.

It also said that 20 beds will be added to the current 36-bed inpatient unit over the next 12 to 18 months to meet an assortment of clinical needs. The beds will become available as additional staff, including family doctors, are recruited.

The emergency room has repeatedly been closed overnight -- and the intensive care unit has been closed for years -- because of problems retaining essential staff.

The Liberal MNA for Marquette, Enrico Ciccone, filed a petition in the National Assembly with 4,570 signatures supporting the establishment.

This story will be updated.