Featured Video
Service suspended on Deux-Montagnes line for two hours due to emergency intervention
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, November 26, 2018 8:00AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 26, 2018 11:04AM EST
Commuters making their way downtown from Deux-Montagnes and Mascouche this morning can expect delays of indeterminate length due to an emergency intervention.
It began at the Canora station around 6:30 a.m.
As a result, all trains on the Deux-Montagnes line were cancelled until service gradually resumed around 8:30 a.m.
Train 912 (8:00) à partir de Roxboro vers la Gare Centrale: ANNULÉ. Intervention des unités d'urgence. Prochain train 930 (8:00) à partir de Deux-Montagnes. Info:https://t.co/yGt5H3FTfy— exo6 Deux-Montagnes (@exo6_DM) November 26, 2018
There's no word on the exact nature of the incident.
