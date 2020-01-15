MONTREAL -- Service is resuming on three exo train lines that were interrupted due to a ‘signalling’ problem Tuesday morning.

The lines affected are the Vaudreuil-Hudson, Saint-Jérôme and Candiac trains.

“The CP rail control center informed us that there was a computer problem,” exo officials stated.

Delays of at least 20 minutes are still expected on the network.

The public transit company is suggesting commuters redirect themselves, when possible.

Vaudreuil-Hudson

Exo passes can be used at the Vendôme, Lucien-L'Allier, Bonaventure, Parc, Côte-Vertu and Lionel-Groulx metro stations, as well as on bus number 40.

Saint-Jérôme

Exo passes can be used at the Vendôme, Concorde and Montmorency metro stations, as well as on bus number 9.

Candiac

Exo passes can be used at the Vendôme and Lucien-L'Allier metro stations, as well as on bus numbers 323, 100, 115, 130.