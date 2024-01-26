MONTREAL
Montreal

    • STM calls in shuttle service due to Friday afternoon metro outages

    Montreal metro generic STM
    Share

    A special bus service is running between the Berri-UQAM and Henri-Bourassa metro stations on Friday afternoon due to outages on the Orange line.

    According to the STM, the initial outage, which started around 11 a.m., was caused by a "gas irritant" in the air that caused discomfort among some passengers.

    Montreal police said several people were "nauseated" by the gas, and the fire department was sent to investigate.

    The incident also forced an interruption on the Blue line between the Snowdon and St-Michel stations.

    Service on both the Orange and Blue lines was restored by around 12:30. However, a separate incident on the Orange line caused another interruption around 1 p.m., prompting the STM to offer a bus service to affected passengers. 

    The interruption was still ongoing as of 2 p.m.  

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News