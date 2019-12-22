MONTREAL -- Service has been restored on wo of Montreal’s metro lines after they were partially shutdown on Sunday night because of the presence of smoke.

The Orange line was shut down between Cote-Vertu and Montmorency but the STM said on the line's Twitter account that service had fully resumed as of 9:10 p.m.

According to the Blue line Twitter account, normal service resumed just after 8:10 p.m. though riders might experience some delays and increased ridership.