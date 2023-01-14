Service planned after explosion that left 3 missing in St-Roch-de-L'Achigan, Que.

As the community of Saint-Roch-de-l'Achigan continues to grapple with Thursday's explosion and fire at Propane Lafortune that left three people missing, a commemorative service will be held on Sunday.

The special mass will be held at the Church of St. Roch at 10:30 a.m. in solidarity with all those affected by the tragedy.

Community members spoke to CTV News on Saturday about one of the three missing people, Celine Pilon, describing her a central figure in the community who "wore her heart on her sleeve."

The other two victims remain unnamed, however, the Lafortune family said publicly on Friday that all three worked at the company.

Surete du Quebec inspectors have not confirmed the three people's death and said on Friday that snow conditions and the presence of dangerous material have complicated the search.

The municipality is advising residents to avoid the area of the fire that started with an explosion at just after 11 a.m. on Jan. 12.

"In order to allow the Sureté du Québec to do their job properly and not to interfere with the scene, we ask that everyone not travel to the scene of the incident. This request is also a preventive measure to protect the scene and the environment," the municipality said on its Facebook page.

A service will be held on Jan. 15, 2023, in solidarity with the community of Saint-Roch-de-L'Achigan after an explosion in a local business left three people missing. (Luca Caruso-Moro/CTV News)