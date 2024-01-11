MONTREAL
Montreal

Service is down on the REM again

The South Shore line of Montreal's new light-rail system (REM) will open to the public on July 31, 2023. (Photo: NouvLR) The South Shore line of Montreal's new light-rail system (REM) will open to the public on July 31, 2023. (Photo: NouvLR)

Service has been disrupted once again on Montreal's Réseau express métropolitain (REM).

"The service was interrupted this morning due to electrical work during the night," explains Maxime Bordeleau, a media relations officer with the REM. "Crews are working to resolve the situation."

Service is expected to resume at 7:45 a.m.

Shuttle bus service is available to passengers expecting to take the REM.

