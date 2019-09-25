Service has resumed on the Montreal metro's orange line
CTV News Montreal
Published Wednesday, September 25, 2019 3:01PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, September 25, 2019 3:58PM EDT
Service has resumed on a section of the metro's orange line that had been down Wednesday afternoon.
Metro service had been interrupted for about an hour between Cote-Vertu and Berri-UQAM for emergency medical services.
Service resumed gradually as of 3:50 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
