

CTV Montreal





Montreal tennis fans were disappointed earlier this week when the iconic Serena Williams withdrew from the Rogers Cup, citing personal reasons.

On Tuesday, the 23-time Grand Slam champ revealed what those reasons were.

In a post to her Instagram page, Williams opened up about her struggles with postpartum emotions.

“I work a lot, I train, and I’m trying to be the best athlete I can be,” she wrote.“However, that means although I have been with her every day of her life, I’m not around as much as I would like to be.”

Last year, the WTA updated its maternity leave policy. While the new policy gives players access to tournaments upon their return, it doesn’t protect their ranking during their absence.

Since returning to the tour in June, Williams has played well, including a trip to the Wimbledon final.

However, on July 31, Williams suffered her worst ever defeat, coming at the hands of Johanna Konta.

Konta, who is playing in the Rogers Cup, praised Williams’ determination.

“She’s a very tough individual and I’m sure she’s very demanding of herself. She has been in the sport and I’m sure she’s very demanding of herself in her private life,” she said. “I think she’s doing the best that she can.”