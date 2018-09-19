

CTV Montreal





A Cote-des-Neiges man who murdered his Inuk girlfriend three years ago was back in court on Wednesday for his sentencing hearing.

He was found guilty of second-degree murder earlier this year.

Kwasi Benjamin faces life in prison – the court must now decide how long he must serve before he’s eligible for parole.

Nellie Angutiguluk had a tough life in her village of Puvirnituk. The widowed mother of three was an alcoholic, and moved to Montreal to seek a better life.

What she found, however, was a life of poverty, homelessness and substance abuse. Her relationship with Benjamin was violent and alcohol-fuelled leading up to her death by strangulation in her Cote-des-Neiges apartment in 2015.

The court is now debating how long Benjamin will stay in prison before he can apply for parole.

Angutiguluk’s cousin testified about how the murder affected her family and the community.

“They’re struggling through school, and having a difficult time understanding what happened, why it happened – why their mom had died,” explained Lisa Koperqualuk.

The victim, she added, was vulnerable since moving to Montreal.

“There are predators on the streets who take advantage of this vulnerability through human trafficking, sex trade, drugs, and addicting them into drugs, Koperqualuk added.

During a court hearing, a psychiatrist described Benjamin as a narcissist with little empathy for others. But his lawyer says he shouldn’t serve more than 10 years in prison.

“The jury, when polled, 8 out of 12 jurors recommended a ten-year period as well,” said Louis Miville-Deschenes, defence lawyer. “And the other four abstained and let it up to the judge’s discretion.”

The prosecution has yet to say what sentence it plans to ask for.