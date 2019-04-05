

CTV Montreal





A man convicted of killing two people in December, 2016 will be sentenced on Friday.

Frederick Gingras was convicted of killing his roommate with a shotgun after ingesting a large quantity of cocaine.

Gingras then left the apartment and approached a woman who was waiting in her car for her daughter to finish work at a gas station, shooting and killing the 49-year-old.

He stole the woman’s car and soon crashed it. He broke into a nearby house, shot the occupant and stole that person’s car, sparking a chase with Montreal and Surete du Quebec officers before being arrested in Brossard.

While Gingras was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder, the case was complicated by his long history of mental illness, including schizophrenia. Last month, his defence team and the Crown reached a plea bargain that would see him plead guilty to two charges of manslaughter.