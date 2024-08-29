MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Sentencing delayed for convicted DDO teacher in sexual assault case

    Robert Charpentier, 74, is facing sex offences relating to incidents between 1980 and 1990, according Montreal police. Robert Charpentier, 74, is facing sex offences relating to incidents between 1980 and 1990, according Montreal police.
    The long-awaited sentencing in the sexual assault case of a former teacher at a private school in Dollard-des-Ormeaux (DDO) was once again delayed.

    Robert Charpentier was found guilty last year of two counts of sexual assault, formerly labelled in the criminal code as gross indecency and invitation to sexual contact.

    The events took place in the 1980s and 1990s

    The prosecution is demanding a sentence ranging between 24 and 30 months. 

    However, Justice Guilaine Rivest was forced to delay the sentencing scheduled for Thursday because her ruling was written in French, and the accused asked to have it in English, the language used during the trial.

    The prosecutor in the case told CTV News that judges are free to write judgements in the language of their choice, but it has to be translated when the defence asks for it. 

    Charpentier was not in court today, and his lawyer and the prosecutor agreed to push sentencing to Oct. 18, to give time to for a proper legal translation.

    Outside the courtroom, a victim told CTV News he was disappointed with this new delay as he attempts to rebuild his life following the trauma he's lived with since the assault.

