Advertisement
Montreal News | Local Breaking | CTV News Montreal
Seniors will have to find new homes after residence in NDG announces it's closing
Published Friday, July 10, 2020 5:29PM EDT
MONTREAL -- About 30 people living at a seniors' residence in Notre-Dame-de-Grace will have to find new homes.
The Montclair Residence on Montclair Ave. is closing its doors.
Run by the Salvation Army, the organization says it costs too much to operate. Families, though, worry the human cost will be much higher.
Watch the video above by Rob Lurie for more details.