Seniors will have free public transit in Montreal starting this summer

As of July 1, 2023, public transit will be free for seniors across the island of Montreal, a source confirmed to CTV News.

The measure will be announced in next week's municipal budget.

It applies to buses, metros, commuter trains and the coming REM rails located in "Zone A" of the Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain (ARTM)'s system.

In other words, if you're a senior travelling within the agglomeration of Montreal, you can ride free as of this summer.

Off-island areas like Laval, Longueuil, and the North and South Shores are not included.

