

The Canadian Press





Five associations representing more than 700,000 seniors in Quebec submitted their demands for the October 1 election.

Among their concerns and priorities are free parking for visitors in all CHSLDs, legal recognition of caregivers, the addition shingles to the Quebec immunization program for people 65 years and over, as well as grants to cover purchase of glasses and dentures.

In a press conference held in Quebec City Monday morning, the president of the Quebec Association of Public and Parapublic Retirees, Donald Tremblay, promised that seniors will be heard during the next election campaign this fall.