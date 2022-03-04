Seniors' home tenants demand reimbursement for inaccessible services during pandemic

Tenants of private seniors’ residences (RPAs) are demanding reimbursements for services not rendered during the pandemic, but landlords are refusing what the claimants say are their legal obligations.

Pierre Lynch is the president of an association that defends the rights of Quebec’s retire and pre-retired people, called the AQDR.

At a press conference in Montreal on Friday, he criticized RPA operators for their "abusive use of legal tactics… with the sole objective of not reimbursing residents who have not received these services since the beginning of the pandemic."

He said it was part of a bigger pattern.

"The denial of reimbursement situation is just another blatant example of money taking precedence over the social role of seniors’ housing," Lynch said.

Lynch is referring to general services that are included in RPA leases, which are not costed, but for which RPA tenants pay.

These may include recreation rooms, movie theatres, swimming pools, workout rooms, pool tables and so on — services that were inaccessible during the pandemic.

In some cases, it was also the services of recreational professionals whose salaries are paid by tenants through their leases and who were not available.

"The reimbursement that is being requested is totally legal," said Hélène Guay, a lawyer specializing in seniors’ rights, arguing that a lease is a legal contract.

"When a party does not fulfill its obligation because of force majeure, as was the case, there is a counterpart to that, which is for the tenants to see their own obligations reduced," she said.

"And that’s been recognized by the courts for rental units."

Some individual tenants have actually won their cases before the Administrative Housing Tribunal, but the Regroupement québécois des résidences pour aînés, which represents RPA operators, is now presenting a systematic defense of immunity.

It argues that RPAs cannot be sued because they acted in good faith in following government instructions.

“They claim that they are immune from prosecution, as are the government and ministers, for acts done in good faith in the context of a health emergency," said Guay.

"They invoke the public health law to object to the reimbursement of tenants," she said, adding that in her view, RPAs "have no immunity, in fact."

The AQDR said it believes that tenants are within their rights to claim reimbursements for the portion of their lease that has not been honoured. It argues that it is morally necessary "to put a stop to this mercantile behaviour when it comes to seniors’ housing."

It's also arguing that by choosing the route of litigation, "residences are exhausting seniors in lengthy and agonizing proceedings."

"If we let things go, there is a large majority of seniors who will get discouraged and not assert their rights. It’s just plain unfair. More than that, it is inhuman," said Pierre Lynch.

"We have a battle of the David versus Goliath kind," he said.

The AQDR is asking residence operators to adopt a “reasonable position” and is inviting the Quebec government to also put pressure on operators to act "as good corporate citizens."

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on March 4, 2022.