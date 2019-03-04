Featured Video
Seniors Empowerment Conference
Published Monday, March 4, 2019 8:45AM EST
Name of the event. Seniors Empowerment Conference
Date: March 21st 2019
Time: 10 AM to 3:30 PM
Address of the event: Pierrefonds Cultural Center: 13850 Boul. Gouin O, Pierrefonds, QC,
H8Z 1X7
A short description of the event;
A two part conference aimed to empower seniors through information and education. First half of the conference is a presentation on HomeHealthcare services from the CIUSSS ouest de lile .
Second half ; 3 presentations on Online fraud, Bank fraud and , fraud and the Law.
*Registration required
Name of the organization hosting the event: West Island Citizen Advocacy.
Contact information: Mirella Castrechini @ (514) 694-5850
