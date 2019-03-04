Name of the event. Seniors Empowerment Conference

Date: March 21st 2019

Time: 10 AM to 3:30 PM

Address of the event: Pierrefonds Cultural Center: 13850 Boul. Gouin O, Pierrefonds, QC,

H8Z 1X7

A short description of the event;

A two part conference aimed to empower seniors through information and education. First half of the conference is a presentation on HomeHealthcare services from the CIUSSS ouest de lile .

Second half ; 3 presentations on Online fraud, Bank fraud and , fraud and the Law.

*Registration required

Name of the organization hosting the event: West Island Citizen Advocacy.

Contact information: Mirella Castrechini @ (514) 694-5850