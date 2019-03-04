Name of the event.    Seniors Empowerment Conference

Date:    March 21st 2019

Time:    10 AM to 3:30 PM

Address of the event: Pierrefonds Cultural Center:  13850 Boul. Gouin O, Pierrefonds, QC, 

                                                                                    H8Z 1X7

A short description of the event;

A two part conference aimed to empower seniors through information and education. First half of the conference is a presentation on HomeHealthcare services from the CIUSSS ouest de lile .

 Second half ; 3  presentations on Online fraud, Bank fraud and , fraud and the Law.

*Registration required

Name of the organization hosting the event:  West Island Citizen Advocacy.

 

Contact information:  Mirella Castrechini @ (514)  694-5850