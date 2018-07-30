The Seniors  Liaisons Project focuses on reaching isolated seniors living in the west island especially those with no services or those from cultural communities who need advocacy or support.  

 

EVENT :   SENIOR INFORMATION FAIR

DATE:      Tuesday August 14th

TIME         1 -4 pm

PLACE     Pierrefonds Cultural Center 13580 GOUIN BLVD W

 

 

The Senior Information Fair is an opportunity for seniors of the west  island to consult (free of charge)  a variety of professionals such as:  Social worker, notary , lawyer ,legal aid , taxes, etc. to discuss issues that concern them .  Arabic , Punjabi, Mandarin translators will be on hand to assist as well .  

Please call to register : Mirella Castrechini 514 694-5850