The Seniors Liaisons Project focuses on reaching isolated seniors living in the west island especially those with no services or those from cultural communities who need advocacy or support.

EVENT : SENIOR INFORMATION FAIR

DATE: Tuesday August 14th

TIME 1 -4 pm

PLACE Pierrefonds Cultural Center 13580 GOUIN BLVD W

The Senior Information Fair is an opportunity for seniors of the west island to consult (free of charge) a variety of professionals such as: Social worker, notary , lawyer ,legal aid , taxes, etc. to discuss issues that concern them . Arabic , Punjabi, Mandarin translators will be on hand to assist as well .

Please call to register : Mirella Castrechini 514 694-5850