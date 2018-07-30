Featured Video
SENIOR INFORMATION FAIR
Published Monday, July 30, 2018 11:08AM EDT
The Seniors Liaisons Project focuses on reaching isolated seniors living in the west island especially those with no services or those from cultural communities who need advocacy or support.
EVENT : SENIOR INFORMATION FAIR
DATE: Tuesday August 14th
TIME 1 -4 pm
PLACE Pierrefonds Cultural Center 13580 GOUIN BLVD W
The Senior Information Fair is an opportunity for seniors of the west island to consult (free of charge) a variety of professionals such as: Social worker, notary , lawyer ,legal aid , taxes, etc. to discuss issues that concern them . Arabic , Punjabi, Mandarin translators will be on hand to assist as well .
Please call to register : Mirella Castrechini 514 694-5850