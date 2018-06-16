

CTV Montreal





A man in his 70's died Saturday in a head-on collision on Route 117 near de la Verendrye park.

The driver of the other vehicle - a woman in her 40's - was injured, but police say they do not fear for her life.

According to the Surete du Quebec, the vehicle was heading southbound around 3:15 p.m. before veering into the opposite lane and colliding with another car.

The man died on impact.

The SQ is investigating to determine the exact circumstances of the accident.