MONTREAL -- After a pre-season full of twists and turns -- most notably the decision by star goalie Carey Price to sit things out at first and enter the player assistance program -- the Habs have their new opening-night lineup.

The Canadiens finalized a 23-man lineup on Monday ahead of the team's regular season opener on Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The roster was finalized Monday, the team said in an announcement at about 4 p.m. The cutoff is Monday at 5 p.m. to make the lists official.

Decisions were tough in the last week or two. But in the last few days, with one forward cut during training camp, the team was down to just 24 healthy players.

The team marked down 15 forwards, six defencemen and two goalies:

FORWARDS

The roster has these forwards, in alphabetical order:

17 - Josh Anderson

40 - Joel Armia

60 - Alex Belzile

24 - Adam Brooks

22 - Cole Caufield

92 - Jonathan Drouin

28 - Christian Dvorak

71 - Jake Evans

11 - Brendan Gallagher

62 - Artturi Lehkonen

13 - Cedric Paquette

85 - Mathieu Perreault

25 - Ryan Poehling

14 - Nick Suzuki

73 - Tyler Toffoli

DEFENCE

On defence, these are the six players picked:

8 - Ben Chiarot

77 - Brett Kulak

26 - Jeff Petry

27 - Alexander Romanov

58 - David Savard

20 - Chris Wideman

GOALTENDERS

And on goal, Price's regular backup, Jake Allen, will be joined by his own backup, Samuel Montembeault, who spoke about the prospect earlier this week:

34 - Jake Allen

35 - Samuel Montembeault