The new Champlain Bridge comes with an under-deck lighting system, and overnight drivers on the old Champlain had the chance to see it.

Engineers with the Signature on the Saint Lawrence project began testing the multi-coloured lights the morning of May 29.

According to a statement from the group, 7,500 lights will be installed underneath the bridge deck and they can be programmed to display different patterns.

A spokesperson said the lights will be tested periodically while they are being installed, and the point of the lights is to highlight the architectural features of the bridge.

The new Champlain bridge is scheduled to open to traffic in June.