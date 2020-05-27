MONTREAL -- It's hot out there -- and with many of the regular air-conditioned go-tos (movie theatres, shopping malls, swimming pools) are closed, so Montrealers are going to need somewhere else to cool off.

Thankfully, the City of Montreal has opened some of its splash pads and also set up cooling stations so residents can make it through this heat wave comfortably (or as comfortably as possible!).





Can't see this map? Click here

Don't forget to follow these tips from the city: