See the map: Where to find a splash pad or cooling station in Montreal
Published Wednesday, May 27, 2020 5:27PM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, May 27, 2020 5:34PM EDT
MONTREAL -- It's hot out there -- and with many of the regular air-conditioned go-tos (movie theatres, shopping malls, swimming pools) are closed, so Montrealers are going to need somewhere else to cool off.
Thankfully, the City of Montreal has opened some of its splash pads and also set up cooling stations so residents can make it through this heat wave comfortably (or as comfortably as possible!).
Can't see this map? Click here
Don't forget to follow these tips from the city:
- Drink 6 to 8 glasses of water a day, and don't wait to be thirsty.
- Rest in a cool place with air conditioning or in the shade, to help your body regain its temperature (two hours a day).
- Wear light, light-coloured clothing.
- Reduce your physical efforts, especially in the middle of the day, when it is warmest.
- Take a cool shower or bath or cool off with a wet towel.
- Call your loved ones to check in, especially those who are elderly or vulnerable.