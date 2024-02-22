Security in the Village: Plante says progress is underway, but more time is needed
Montreal's mayor and police chief visited the Village on Thursday, hoping to reassure residents and business owners concerned about security.
For years now, locals have pointed to an increase in crime, homelessness, and drug use in the neighbourhood.
"It's hard to find employees. It's hard to find customers sometimes. It's hard to keep customers because the street has some issues, then they have to deal with that every day," said Gabrielle Rondy, executive director of the neighbourhood merchants' association.
Last summer, Mayor Valerie Plante promised to do something about it.
According to Montreal Police Chief Fady Dagher, over the past year, his officers have upped their presence in the area.
"We had over 7,000 hours dedicated in the Village," he told reporters.
Additionally, EMMIS, the city's mobile team of social workers, carried out more than 11,000 interventions in the neighbourhood alone.
"We did put together a lot of efforts since last year to assure the security. And we know it's not all resolved and it's not perfect, because it takes different measures," said Plante.
But the opposition at City Hall says the results aren't good enough.
Ensemble Montreal's Benoit Langevin says nothing is going to change without more resources for the homeless population.
"[The] reality is that shelters are full since last October, and it's been said in the media clearly. So where are you going to bring these people?" he said.
Rondy is hopeful that the effects of Montreal's efforts will be felt sooner rather than later.
"We're hoping all these measures are going to help."
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING U.S. achieves first moon landing in half-century with private spacecraft
A spacecraft built and flown by Texas-based company landed near the south pole of the moon on Thursday, the first U.S. touchdown on the lunar surface in more than half a century and the first ever achieved entirely by the private sector.
Air Canada passengers recount 'hellish journey' to Toronto after 10 delays, 1 cancelled flight
Ten delays, one cancellation, and about 27 hours later, Air Canada travellers trying to jet out of Fort Lauderdale finally made what one of them is calling a 'hellish journey' back to Toronto.
Claws come out for federal minister who shared picture of lobster lunch in Asia
A photo of federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay eating lobster in Malaysia during an official trip has some people seeing red.
Sex trafficking survivor shares her story of abuse with the hope of saving a life
Research has shown that sex trafficking is rampant. For Canadians reading this story this means that within one kilometre from where you’re presently located, a young person is being lured into sex trafficking.
Vice to lay off hundreds of staffers, stop publishing content on its website
Vice Media will stop publishing content on its website and lay off several hundred staffers, CEO Bruce Dixon announced Thursday in a memo to staff.
B.C. will implement a new 20% 'flipping tax' on homes: What you need to know
Premier David Eby has been clear that speculators are in his crosshairs, and with the 2024 budget his government has announced details of a new 'BC Home Flipping Tax.'
Alberta town voting today on bylaw banning Pride crosswalks
Westlock residents are voting Thursday on a bylaw that would prohibit rainbow crosswalks, a common symbol of support for the LGBTQ2S+ community, and restrict the town to flying only government flags.
Doctor with hundreds of patients puts off retirement, concerned about who will care for them
A Canadian family doctor originally planned to retire at age 72. He's putting it off because he hasn't been able to find any physicians willing to take over his practice.
Man who killed 4 members of Muslim family in London, Ont. given 5 life sentences in prison
A London judge has handed down her sentence in the case of Nathaniel Veltman, convicted of killing four members of a Muslim family and seriously injuring a young boy in June of 2021.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Air Canada passengers recount 'hellish journey' to Toronto after 10 delays, 1 cancelled flight
Ten delays, one cancellation, and about 27 hours later, Air Canada travellers trying to jet out of Fort Lauderdale finally made what one of them is calling a 'hellish journey' back to Toronto.
-
Dozens charged after November street race in which participants blocked traffic on Hwy. 427, police say
Police have arrested and charged 31 people after hundreds of drivers gathered in Peel Region to allegedly race their vehicles over a two-day period.
-
Former Toronto area cop begins 7.5 year jail sentence after Ontario's top court dismisses appeal
A Toronto area police officer has begun serving a more than seven-year jail sentence after Ontario's top court dismissed an appeal of his 2021 conviction on corruption charges earlier this week.
Atlantic
-
Weather statements issued ahead of Friday rain and wind
A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada for much of Nova Scotia from Friday evening to Saturday evening.
-
Claws come out for federal minister who shared picture of lobster lunch in Asia
A photo of federal Agriculture Minister Lawrence MacAulay eating lobster in Malaysia during an official trip has some people seeing red.
-
N.S. Community Services minister steps down, Liberal crosses floor to take his place
Trevor Boudreau, minister of Community Services and L’Nu Affairs, is stepping down “due to personal and health reasons,” according to a news release from the Nova Scotia premier’s office.
London
-
Man who killed 4 members of Muslim family in London, Ont. given 5 life sentences in prison
A London judge has handed down her sentence in the case of Nathaniel Veltman, convicted of killing four members of a Muslim family and seriously injuring a young boy in June of 2021.
-
Gas line break closes section of street in south London, Ont.
A gas leak filled a south London home with gas, forcing the evacuation of neighbouring homes.
-
'It’s a dream for them to come to Canada': Efforts underway to send bodies of international students home to Nepal
They came to Canada to pursue their dreams. Now their families have been left in agony.
Northern Ontario
-
Those near Timmins homeless shelter say it’s causing fear, insecurity
As an independent review of the Living Space homeless shelter in Timmins comes to a close, some residents and business owners say not enough attention has been paid to the impacts of some of its clients are having on the surrounding area.
-
Air Canada passengers recount 'hellish journey' to Toronto after 10 delays, 1 cancelled flight
Ten delays, one cancellation, and about 27 hours later, Air Canada travellers trying to jet out of Fort Lauderdale finally made what one of them is calling a 'hellish journey' back to Toronto.
-
Senior northern Ont. police sergeant pleads guilty to pointing gun at rookie cops
A 67-year-old detective staff sergeant with the Anishinabek Police Service in northern Ontario has pleaded guilty to pointing his service pistol at colleagues and using a gun in a careless manner.
Calgary
-
AHS cancels postings for management, non-clinical positions until end of March: memo
Alberta Health Services has implemented a partial hiring freeze until the end of the first quarter of 2024, according to an AHS memo released by the Opposition NDP.
-
Alberta gov't halting spending to address needs due to population growth not 'brightest idea': critics
The Alberta government is facing criticism the day after the premier suggested in a televised address its upcoming budget will follow austerity measures.
-
Low snowfall causing ‘rollercoaster of emotions’ for southern Alberta ski shops, hills
While the mild weather is enjoyed by many during the winter, it's negatively impacting the bottom line for others who depend on the snow.
Kitchener
-
Couple detained at Punta Cana airport claim household product was mistaken for cocaine
A Waterloo couple is grateful to be back home after they say they were detained for several hours at a Punta Cana airport, accused of carrying drugs.
-
'Facial recognition' error message on vending machine sparks concern at University of Waterloo
A set of smart vending machines at the University of Waterloo is expected to be removed from campus after students raised privacy concerns about their software.
-
App saves 65,000 meals from being thrown out in Waterloo Region
An app that aims to reduce waste from restaurants and grocery stores, while helping shoppers save money, is gaining traction across Waterloo Region.
Vancouver
-
Video shows shooting in White Rock, B.C., that left 4 injured early Thursday
A shooting that left four people injured in White Rock, B.C., early Thursday morning was captured on a nearby surveillance camera, and CTV News has obtained the shocking video.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING BC NDP delivers election budget with rebates, billions in new infrastructure
British Columbia’s majority NDP government delivered its 2024 budget on Thursday, forecasting a deficit in order to maintain services and promised infrastructure spending, while promising rebates and other goodies during an election year.
-
Vancouver councillor asking city to pay for trip to Halifax for Juno Awards
A Vancouver city councillor is asking for $3,650 in taxpayer money to attend the Juno Awards with the mayor next month.
Edmonton
-
AHS cancels postings for management, non-clinical positions until end of March: memo
Alberta Health Services has implemented a partial hiring freeze until the end of the first quarter of 2024, according to an AHS memo released by the Opposition NDP.
-
Autopsy inconclusive in death of security guard killed in parkade fight
Police say more testing is required to determine what killed a security guard who died after a fight at a downtown parkade earlier this week.
-
Edmonton Transit merchandise sales contemplated as city mulls budget cuts
With most of the fat already trimmed over the past year, City Council is contemplating major reductions in an effort to get more value for the taxes residents pay, with possible cuts for valued community groups, raising certain fees and even selling Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) merchandise to bring in extra revenue.
Windsor
-
Here’s how a pair of Ontario cities are using their federal housing cash
Flush with cash from Ottawa’s Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF), cities like London and Guelph are moving ahead with new plans to build more and varied homes while Windsor continues its own efforts to address the housing affordability crisis without.
-
Windsor has some of the shortest walk-in clinic wait times in Ontario, but that could soon change
People in the Windsor region faced some of the shortest walk-in clinic wait times across Ontario in 2023, according to a new report.
-
Walkout planned, petition launched over Kingsville school naming
The Greater Essex County District School Board has landed on the names of two new schools, but not everyone is happy about it.
Regina
-
'Significant' drug bust leads to one of Regina's largest fentanyl seizures to date: police
A recent drug investigation in Regina has led to dozens of charges for three people and one of the largest amounts of fentanyl ever seized by Regina police.
-
'A huge amount': NDP says Sask. government 'quietly' spending additional $757M
Saskatchewan’s NDP opposition is accusing the provincial government of trying to secretly pass an extra $757 million of additional spending one month before the release of the next provincial budget.
-
Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation celebrates anniversary of Declaration
A traditional song and dance was just the beginning of a big day for Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation in Fort Qu’Appelle Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Gatineau mayor resigns, citing 'hostile' political climate
France Bélisle announced Thursday morning she is resigning as mayor of Gatineau, Que., effective immediately.
-
Ottawa police looking to identify suspect in multiple store thefts in Kanata
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved in the commercial thefts in Kanata.
-
Warmer weather means hot savings for winter clothes at Ottawa stores
Thursday marked another warmer than average winter day in Ottawa, making it feel like it's time to put away that winter gear – or it might be the perfect time to buy some.
Saskatoon
-
Newly-appointed human rights commissioner seeks Sask. Party nomination
Saskatoon's newest human rights commissioner is vying for the nomination in a long-held Sask. Party seat.
-
-
'State of shock': Sask. teachers detail violent classroom incidents
Chairs thrown across the classroom, destroyed equipment and violent outbursts from students are just some of the working realities for Saskatchewan teachers.