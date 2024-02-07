MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Secretary general of Montreal's public consultation office dismissed

    Guy Grenier is no longer secretary general of the OCPM. (Source: Noovo Info/OCPM) Guy Grenier is no longer secretary general of the OCPM. (Source: Noovo Info/OCPM)
    The secretary general of Montreal's public consultation office, Guy Grenier, is no longer working for the organization.

    The Office de consultation publique de Montréal (OCPM) confirmed the information to Noovo Info on Wednesday.

    "You will understand that we cannot comment further on the file or communicate personal information that is part of an employee's personal file," said an OCPM spokesperson, adding that "the presidency is reflecting on the next steps and a person on loan from the city is acting as interim."

    Grenier's dismissal comes after that of OCPM president Isabelle Beaulieu and the sudden resignation of Dominique Ollivier, president of the executive council of the City of Montreal, who had previously held the same position.

    An investigation by the Journal de Montréal revealed questionable expenses incurred under her tenure as president.

    Ollivier is suing two Quebecor press agencies for defamation.

    It was later revealed that when Beaulieu took over from Ollivier in February 2022, the questionable spending habits continued.

    With files from Noovo Info

