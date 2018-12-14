

CTV Montreal





For the second time in two weeks, a polar bear cub has been born at the Saint-Felicien Zoo.

The zoo announced that on Tuesday Dec. 11 a cub was born to Milak, a ten-year-old polar bear who has been at the zoo since 2014.

Two weeks earlier, on Nov. 27, a 16-year-old bear named Aisaqvak gave birth to another cub.

This is the fourth cub born to Aisaqvak, and the first for Milak.

It will take several weeks before the cubs are large enough to be separated from their mothers long enough to determine their sexes.

The mothers and cubs will be on display at the zoo in a few months.