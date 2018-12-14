Featured Video
Second polar bear in two weeks born in Saint-Felicien Zoo
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, December 14, 2018 11:29AM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 14, 2018 6:01PM EST
For the second time in two weeks, a polar bear cub has been born at the Saint-Felicien Zoo.
The zoo announced that on Tuesday Dec. 11 a cub was born to Milak, a ten-year-old polar bear who has been at the zoo since 2014.
Two weeks earlier, on Nov. 27, a 16-year-old bear named Aisaqvak gave birth to another cub.
This is the fourth cub born to Aisaqvak, and the first for Milak.
It will take several weeks before the cubs are large enough to be separated from their mothers long enough to determine their sexes.
The mothers and cubs will be on display at the zoo in a few months.
Latest Montreal News
- Missing cat sneaks into parcel, makes accidental 17-hour journey to Montreal
- Freezing rain warned ended for Montreal area, but smog warning remains
- Family of boy who drowned in swim class sues city, school board for $1.5M
- Investors say central stadium key to baseball's return
- Son of MNA Gaetan Barrette sentenced to house arrest for hit and run