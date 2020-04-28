MONTREAL -- Another employee from a long-term care centre in Quebec died of COVID-19 on Monday, after several residents and staff from the home tested positive for the virus.

Stephanie was an orderly at the CHSLD L.G.-Rolland de Saint-Jérome in the Laurentians, located about 45 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

“We are all in mourning. When one of us passes away, we can only salute the memory of her,” said Hubert Forcier from the Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux (FSSS-CSN), Quebec’s largest union for health workers. “Losing a loved one is difficult, but even more so under these circumstances.”

On Tuesday, Marie Claude Ouellette, a member of the union’s executive committee, took to Facebook to make the announcement and express condolences to Stephanie’s family.

"It is with great sadness that we learned of Stephanie's death," Ouellette said.

“When you come go to work in the health network in the morning, it’s to treat the population, not to die,” Forcier said. “At the moment, there are still a lot of questions to answer. This sad event nevertheless shows how much the network's personnel are putting themselves at risk to help Quebec get through this crisis.”

On April 17, Victoria Salvan from the Grace Dart long-term care centre in Montreal died of COVID-19. She worked right up until a few days before she died, in order to be present for the centre’s residents who needed her care, as long-term homes across the province struggle with staff shortages.