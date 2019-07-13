Featured Video
Second day of searching for possible drowning victim in Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts
Firefighters and the SQ are using boats to patrol the lake and nearby waterways.
CTV Montreal Staff
Published Saturday, July 13, 2019 3:17PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 14, 2019 8:05AM EDT
Police are searching an area in the Laurentians, north of Montreal, for a man in his thirties who went missing.
According to the Sureté du Quebec, the man was part of a group of friends who were jumping in and out of Lac des Sables in Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts.
He has not been seen since before noon on Saturday.
Firefighters and the SQ used boats to patrol the lake and nearby waterways on Saturday and resumed their search Sunday morning.
Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts is about 100 km northwest of Montreal.
