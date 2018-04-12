

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Second Cup plans to offer another kind of "buzz" to its customers by converting some of its cafes into cannabis shops and, where allowed, into smoking rooms.

Second Cup reported joining the National Access Cannabis (NAC) service company to develop and operate a network of stores dedicated to recreational cannabis use.

The coffee chain's announcement as boosted its stocks, which rose nearly nearly 35 percent on the Toronto Stock Exchange Thursday, to $3.70 a share.

However, neither partner holds a permit to sell marijuana; the agreement therefore remains conditional on the approval of governments, franchisees and owners.

If regulation permits, both companies are planning to open "shows" where cannabis could be consumed, said Second Cup Board Chairman Michael Bregman.

Once a pioneer in the high-end coffee sector, Second Cup is struggling to maintain its position in an increasingly competitive market. It has lost market share to more dominant players, such as Starbucks and Tim Hortons, as well as other independent brands that are increasingly popular.