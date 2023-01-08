Sebrango and Diese named assistant coaches for CF Montreal

CF Montreal announced Sunday night that former Impact players Eduardo Sebrango and Hervé Diese will serve as assistant coaches.

Sebrango, a former striker, played for Montreal from 2002 to 2005 and from 2009 to 2012. He was also part of the Montreal squad during the initial MLS season in 2012.

In 2022, the Cuban was assistant coach for the individualized work of CF Montreal's U23 team. He made his debut with the Academie du Club in 2016 as head coach of the U14 team.

Diese has been an assistant coach with Angel City FC of the NWSL since February 2022. He previously served as the U16 head coach and U19 assistant coach with the Orlando City SC Academy from July 2020 to February 2022.

In addition, CF Montreal announced other members of the technical staff on Sunday.

In partnership with Bologna FC, Luca Bucci will be responsible for the goalkeeper development method for the entire club, including the academy and partner clubs.

Francesco Morara, who was an assistant with CF Montreal in 2022, returns to the Italian club while continuing to have a role overseeing youth development periodically in Montreal.

Finally, Louan Schlicht will be the video analyst.

On Jan. 2, CF Montreal announced that head coach Hernan Losada would be supported by assistant coaches Laurent Ciman and Sebastian Setti, physical trainer Barthélémy Delecroix, assistant physical trainer Stefano Pasquali, as well as goalie coach Romuald Peiser.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 8, 2022.