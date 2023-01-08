Sebrango and Diese named assistant coaches for CF Montreal

Left: Eduardo Sebrango (The Canadian Press) Right: Hervé Diese (Angel City FC) Left: Eduardo Sebrango (The Canadian Press) Right: Hervé Diese (Angel City FC)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Adam Rich, 'Eight Is Enough' actor, dead at 54

Adam Rich, an actor who rose to fame as a child playing the youngest Bradford family member, Nicholas, on the TV drama 'Eight Is Enough,' has died, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. He was 54.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon