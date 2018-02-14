Seasonal Trails: Snowshoe Walk

Saturday, February 24, 2018, 9 am - 12 pm

The Snowshoe (Black) Trail, like several others at the Arboretum, is only open during the winter. This marvelous 4.4-km hike boasts some of the Arboretum’s oldest forests and reveals a wilder perspective, as this trail is much less frequented by visitors and is off limits to dogs.

Join Arboretum Naturalist Scott Pemberton as he takes you on a half-day outing to explore the beautiful scenery and maybe spot some very interesting wildlife. This walk is suitable for anyone, whether you are an experienced snowshoer or just got your first pair over the holidays. Snowshoe basics will be covered before heading into the woods.

In English and French

Target audience: Adults and children over 10 years old

Bring: Snowshoes, snack, water, camera, binoculars, etc.

Wear: Adequate layered clothing for the weather

Cost (parking and tax included):

Member adult: $10 / child: $6

Non-Member adult: $15 / child: $10

Get the family signed up today: 514-398-7811