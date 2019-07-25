

Amy Luft , CTV Montreal





A major search effort is underway in Vermont to find a teenaged camper from Montreal who went missing while hiking on a trail in Killington on Wednesday night.

Shmuel Rabinowitz, 15, was separated from the group on an overnight hike about an hour away from Pioneers Camp, a Jewish Orthodox camp. Officials say the campers are a mix of kids from Montreal and New York. He was with a large group near Cooper Lodge, and was last seen at about 7:30 p.m.

Search and rescue crews have been dispatched to the area. The search is being led by the Vermont State Police, in coordination with dozens of local first-responder agencies, including New England K-9 Search and Rescue and the Vermont National Guard.

Many volunteers from Montreal, including two trucks from the Jewish volunteer emergency medical services Hatzalah, have headed down to assist in the search.



"I’ve been in direct contact with the lieutenant leading the rescue operation and he is very confident that the camper will be found," said camp director Michoel Nagel.

The boy's mother has also headed down to Killington, according to a source familiar with the situation.

In a note sent to parents, Nagel said 'part of preparing for any activity involves emergency preparation and training which this group participated in before starting this overnight hike.'

Vermont State Police issued the following statement:

"Shamuel (sic) is described as standing 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with blue eyes and dirty blond hair. He was last seen wearing a lime green shirt, tan pants, a black baseball cap and a blue backpack."

If the boy is not found before this evening, there will be prayers spoken for him from 8:00 – 8:20 p.m. in 6405 Westbury Ave., the Rabbinical College of Canada T.T.L.





