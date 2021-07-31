CHAZEL, QUE. -- A search is underway for a man who is believed lost in the forest in Abitibi, near La Sarre, near the Ontario border.

According to information from the Surete du Quebec (SQ), the man left in the evening to look for an object left in a wooded area, but his relatives notified the police on Friday evening, around 8:15 p.m., when they noticed that he did not return.

"It was in a wooded area in Chazel. The man left around 5 p.m., and steps were taken during the evening to try to locate him and continued during the night with walkers," said SQ spokesperson Béatrice Dorsainville on Saturday.

"The man in his 50s was obviously not equipped to spend the night in the forest."

The SQ did not intend to deploy its helicopter for the moment, but the search on the ground continued with the help of volunteers.

"This morning, the walkers are still present and continue their search. We are also assessing whether additional resources will be deployed on the ground," said Dorsainville.