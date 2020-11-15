A police search for two fishermen who have been missing in the Laurentians since Saturday evening was suspended on Sunday evening, though it will resume Monday morning.

The two men in their twenties left with their boat from the municipality of Saint-Placide, in the Lower Laurentians, towards Lac des Deux-Montagnes, but never returned home.

At around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday the fishermen's boat was found on Lac des Deux-Montagnes. Various objects related to the case were discovered floating on the water.

The men were reported missing at around 9 p.m.

A search was carried out through the water and the banks and continued Sunday morning.

Rescue teams and fightfighters from other municipalities have joined the search, along with helicopters divers from the Sûreté du Québec and the Canadian Coast Guard.

-- This report was first published by the Canadian Press on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.