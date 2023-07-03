Search resumes for two people after Quebec landslide

The search resumed early Monday morning for a man and a woman reported missing after being swept away by a collapsing road in Rivière-Éternité, Saguenay in eastern Quebec.

Two helicopters, water teams, several walkers and around 20 members of the Association québécoise des bénévoles en recherche et sauvetage are scouring the area.

Divers from the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) are also on site, but first to take soundings of the seabed.

"The search is progressing, but it's not easy," said SQ spokesperson Sergeant Hugues Beaulieu in an interview with The Canadian Press. "The river is at three times its natural flow.

"There's a lot of debris left by the landslides. It complicates the work. Three people were swept away by the collapse of rue Notre-Dame, which leads to the Fjord-du-Saguenay national park, but one of them, a man in his forties, was rescued and is still in hospital."

EVACUATIONS

On Sunday, the SQ had to relocate 94 people by helicopter from the Société des établissements de plein air du Québec (Sépaq) campsite in the Parc du Fjord-du-Saguenay, cut off by the collapse of rue Notre-Dame.

Route 170, which runs through the municipality, was badly damaged and requires urgent Transport Ministry (MTQ) work.

Around 400 residents of Rivière-Éternité were also taken in by the neighbouring municipalities of L'Anse-Saint-Jean and Saint-Félix-d'Otis, which quickly set up disaster service centres.

Some residents have chosen to stay in their homes, but must be wary of the quality of the water, which they are advised to boil.

According to Environment Canada, Rivière-Éternité received 130 mm of rain in two hours on Saturday.

Sépaq announced that the Baie-Éternité sector of Parc national du Fjord-du-Saguenay is closed until further notice and that customers with reservations in the next few days will be contacted to reschedule their stay or obtain a refund.