Search resumes for missing one-month-old boy after car plunged into the Mille-Iles River
The search continues on Saturday for a one-month-old boy that was in an SUV that plunged into the Mille-Iles River between Laval and Deux-Montagnes, north of Montreal.
A woman in her 30s and the infant's four-year-old sister were rescued from the vehicle after it crashed into the river Friday, shortly before 5 p.m.
Laval police (SPL) divers are in the Grand Moulin rapids surrounding Turcot Island looking for the baby and are being assisted by Surete du Quebec (SQ) search and rescue agents as well as the fire department.
The water around Turcot Island includes heavy currents, and investigators, as of Saturday morning, have no idea where the baby is.
According to Laval police spokesperson Erika Landry, a call was received at about 4:45 p.m. Friday to 9-1-1 to report the presence of a partially submerged vehicle in the river.
Laval police (SPL) are looking for a one-month-old boy who is missing after the car he was in plunged into the Mille-Iles River in Laval. (Matt Gilmour/CTV News)
Police and firefighters then converged on Des Érables Street, near Saint-Antoine Street, where they quickly attempted to rescue the mother and two children.
The two rescued victims were taken to hospital, where they are being treated. No details of their condition have been released.
SPL Crimes Against the Person investigators are continuing their investigation to try to understand how the vehicle ended up in the water.
With files from CTV News reporter Matt Gilmour.
With files from The Canadian Press.
