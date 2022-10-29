Search resumes for missing child after car plunged into the Mille-Iles River

A mother and two children plunged into the Mille-Îles River in a vehicle Friday afternoon. Emergency services were able to rescue the woman and one child, but the second is still missing.

After searching the river for several hours on Friday evening, Laval firefighters had to suspend their search due to darkness. The operation resumed Saturday morning with the collaboration of divers from the Sûreté du Québec, who are expected to be on the scene around 7:30 a.m.

According to Laval police (SPL) spokeswoman Erika Landry, a call was received at about 4:45 p.m. Friday to 9-1-1 to report the presence of a partially submerged vehicle in the river.

Police and firefighters then converged on Des Érables Street, near Saint-Antoine Street, where they quickly attempted to rescue the mother and two children.

The woman and one of the young children were pulled from the water, but the second child is still missing.

The two rescued victims were taken to hospital, where they are being treated. No details of their condition have been released.

SPL Crimes Against the Person investigators are continuing their investigation to try to understand how the vehicle ended up in the water.