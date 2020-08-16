MONTREAL -- The search resumed Sunday morning with the help of divers from the Surete du Quebc (SQ) for a swimmer who went under the water in a lake in Harrington in the Laurentians.

Police were notified at around 6 p.m. on Saturday that a young man in his 20s was missing after an outing with friends at Grand MacDonald Lake near Deer Head Rd.

"He allegedly jumped off a cliff into Lake MacDonald. He resurfaced and was swimming towards their boat," said SQ spokesperson Valerie Beauchamp.

His friends lost sight of him, and he hasn't been seen since.

A search and rescue team searched the water with their boats all evening while SQ officers patrolled the shores and surroundings of the lake, but to no avail.

The search was suspended around 8:45 p.m. and resumed in daylight on Sunday, this time with the help of SQ divers.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2020.