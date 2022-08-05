Swimmer goes missing from St. Lawrence River near Montreal

A search is underway for a man who went missing while swimming in the St. Lawrence River in Montreal.

911 was called around 3:35 p.m. concerning a swimmer in distress near the Concorde Bridge in the Old Port.

The man was reportedly calling for help as he was swept away by the current. At that point, he was too far from the shore for onlookers to come to his aid, according to Montreal police (SPVM).

The witness who called 911 saw the man go under the water but did not see him come back up.

He was last spotted in an area behind Habitat 67, a region popular with surfers, the SPVM said.

Three boats from the Montreal fire department, as well as a police boat and coast guard boat, were on the waters Friday evening attempting to locate the man.

Provincial police (SQ) also sent a helicopter to search the scene.

Police say there's a high probability the man drowned, and that the search will continue until 9 p.m.

Correction: A previous version of this story reported that the missing man was surfing when he disappeared. According to police, the man was not surfing at the time of his disappearance. He was swimming in the river.