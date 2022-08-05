Search on for missing surfer in St. Lawrence River near Montreal

A search is underway for a man who went missing while surfing in the St. Lawrence River in Montreal.

The man went missing about 3:30 p.m. Friday.

He was last spotted in an area behind Habitat 67, an area popular with surfers, according to Montreal police spokesperson Mariane Allaire-Morin.

Currently the fire department, the Montreal police water rescue unit and the Quebec provincial police helicopter are conducting the search.