

The Canadian Press





The search of a landfill in St-Etienne-Des-Gres continued for a second day on Tuesday, as police continue to look for any clue about there whereabouts of a man whose son is accused of killing a work colleague in Sherbrooke.

Gilles Giasson, 67, was reported missing on Friday by relatives who were worried after having not heard from him.

A spokesperson for the Surete du Quebec said investigators are operating on the thesis that Giasson was murdered.

Roughly 30 police officers were deployed to the scene on Tuesday and a crime scene technician is also on hand in case human remains are found.

Giasson shared an apartment with his 35-year-old son Francois Asselin, who was charged on Friday for the second-degree murder of Francois Lefebvre, as well as committing an indignity to a body.

Lefebvre’s body was discovered on Thursday in a truck belonging to the Trois-Rivieres company that employed him and Asselin.

Asselin pleaded not guilty to all charges.