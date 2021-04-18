MONTREAL -- A search was underway on Sunday night to find a 24-year-old man who went missing in the Mistassini River in the Lac-St-Jean region.

The man was riding on an all-terrain vehicle when he fell into the water, according to police.

The Surete du Quebec was called to the scene in Albanel at around 1:45 p.m.

A command post was erected on the site and firefighters from neighbouring municipalities were called into aid the search.

An SQ boat and helicopter were also deployed to help find the victim.