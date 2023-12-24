MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Search for Quebec girl missing in river with the help of a drone

    Quebec provincial police say the search for a four-year-old girl who fell in a river in the province's Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region resumed Sunday morning.

    Rescuers have been searching for the girl since she went through a fence while sledding and fell in the Mistassibi River, around 242 kilometres northwest of Quebec City, on Friday afternoon.

    Police spokesman Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu says police are using a drone Sunday, which can access areas that are difficult to reach on foot.

    He says the search has been complicated by the winter conditions and the terrain of the riverbank, which requires divers to use a crane to access the water.

    Beaulieu wouldn't say whether police still hope to find the girl alive.

    The child was sledding with her mother when she slipped through a barrier along the riverbank and ended up in the water.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 24, 2023. 

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News