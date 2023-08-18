Search for missing Montreal man who took jet-ski to St. Lawrence River

A search operation is underway Friday in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que. for a man who went missing after taking his personal watercraft onto the St. Lawrence River.

Provincial police say the man, a Montreal resident in his 40s, was reported missing around 10:40 p.m. Thursday. According to preliminary information, he had little experience operating a jet-ski.

The search began Thursday night but was unsuccessful. It will continue Friday using boats and helicopters, beginning where the missing man is said to have left the mainland, near Du Havre Boulevard in the Grande-Île sector.

The man reportedly set off alone on his watercraft, with no others accompanying him.

