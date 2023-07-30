Search for missing man, 77, last seen in Park-Extension

Janusz Marian Wolny, 77, was last seen in Montreal's Park-Extension neighbourhood on July 27, 2023. Photo source: Montreal police (SPVM) Janusz Marian Wolny, 77, was last seen in Montreal's Park-Extension neighbourhood on July 27, 2023. Photo source: Montreal police (SPVM)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon