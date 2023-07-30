Search for missing man, 77, last seen in Park-Extension

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for your help to find a man who disappeared on Thursday.

Janusz Marian Wolny, 77, was last seen in Montreal's Park-Extension neighbourhood, said police in a news release Sunday evening.

He is described as five-foot-nine with a medium build, white hair and blue eyes. Police say he often travels on foot, by taxi or public transportation.

Investigators say they have reason to fear for Wolny's health and safety and ask anyone with information to call 911.