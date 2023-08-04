Search for missing 17-year-old girl last seen in Joliette

Quebec provincial police (SQ) are asking for your help to find a missing 17-year-old girl from Joliette.

Amy Cloutier was last seen Thursday at the Firestone Boulevard shopping centre in Joliette, about 50 kilometres northeast of Montreal, said the SQ on Friday.

Cloutier is described as having brown hair and blue eyes with a piercing in her right nostril. She was last seen wearing a black sweater with blue lettering, and she is believed to be on foot, say police.

Anyone who sees Cloutier is asked to call 9-1-1.