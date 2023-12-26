MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Search for four-year-old girl who fell into Quebec river no longer a rescue mission: police

    Quebec provincial police say the search for a four-year-old girl who fell into a river last week is no longer a rescue operation, but a recovery mission.

    The child has been missing since Friday, when she fell into the Mistassibi River in Dolbeau-Mistassini, Que. — about 240 kilometres north of Quebec City — while sledding with her mother near the riverbank.

    Police officers have been searching the river ever since, with officers surveying the banks, a nautical team monitoring the waters and a helicopter scanning the area from the sky.

    A team of divers was also assisting in the search but provincial police spokesperson Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu said Monday they had suspended their work due to dangerous ice conditions.

    Beaulieu says nightfall has forced police to pause the search for security reasons every evening since Saturday, but he expects efforts to resume on Wednesday.

    Provincial police published photos on Monday of the clothes the girl was wearing — including a rainbow-patterned coat and violet snow pants — and asked members of the public to report any sightings along the river.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 26, 2023.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News