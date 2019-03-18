

CTV Montreal





Teams are scouring the waters off Cozumel, Mexico in a desperate search for man from the Lachute region who has been missing since Saturday.

Cameron Donaldson, an experience diver, was reported missing by his mother after a dive in Playa Las Rocas, according to local reports.

Mexican authorities are leading the search efforts, though a GoFundMe campaign to help fund air rescue has also raised more than $40,000 in only one day.



“He is a generous, kind, warm and loving person and he has touched many people’s life,” said his friend Ray Moore. “For someone as young as he is, it’s amazing to see the impact he’s had on so many people.”



Moore said many of the donations came in from people who know Donaldson through the dive community.

According to the campaign, Donaldson works as a therapeutic dive trainer for people with disabilities and PTSD in the village of Waskaganish off James Bay in Quebec.

He lives in Cozumel for part of the year and was diving with his mother when he went missing.



“He dives regularly with his mother, though they usually separate and do separate dives and rejoin later in the dive or rejoin on the shore,” said Moore.