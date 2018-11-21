

CTV Montreal





The Sureté du Quebec located the wreckage of a helicopter on Tuesday afternoon and confirmed that its pilot had died of his injuries.

The pilot took off from Rouyn-Noranda on Monday morning but never made it to his destination in Mirabel.

Friends notified authorities when the pilot failed to arrive, and a search involving police officers and military planes began that afternoon.

The search found the smashed helicopter on Tuesday in the Laurentian town of Ivry sur le Lac, about ten km from St. Agathe, along with the body of the pilot.

Investigators from the Transportation Safety Board and the SQ will examine the damaged aircraft in more detail on Wednesday, and it's likely the wreckage will be taken to the TSB laboratory near Ottawa for further inspection.

The identity of the pilot, a man in his fifties, is not being released.